Mom Killed Trying To Push Her Car Out Of The Road

A South Carolina mother of three is dead after she was pinned under her own SUV while trying to push the broken down vehicle out of the road WTLX reports.

Leisa Bonqiue “Bunni” Johnson was reportedly driving to the emergency room around 1 a..m Monday when she ran out of gas just a few hundred yards from the hospital. Her aunt, Sheila Rookard told the station Johnson had problems with blood pressure and blood sugar.

Leisa’s 5 and 3-year-old daughters were with her at the time

Police reportedly say she was trying to push a car out of the road. One of the children told police the SUV broke down on the side of the road. The child told relatives that an officer told them to move the car from the road.

Johnson’s relatives remember her as a generous person with a big heart.

“Bunni had a sweet heart, Rookard says. “I mean she would help anybody. Even if she didn’t have that much herself she would help you.”

