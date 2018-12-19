South Carolina Cemetery Thinks God Should Pay For Damaged Graves [VIDEO]

Several families in Charleston, SC are upset after family members graves and caskets were damaged after flooding. According to Live 5 News, 10 caskets were popped open, but the cemetery doesn’t think they should have to fix it.

Moreover, under the law in South Carolina the cemetery is supposed to pay for these damages. Reports state that Monrovia Cemetery hasn’t even reported the incident.

Rosa Mais, who has a family member buried there said, “This is horrible coming to see your family under water and casket lifted up over the grave like this.”

Furthermore when family members call the cemetery the man who answers says, “God is responsible.” The man also mentioned that the families shouldn’t worry about it because the people are dead and don’t have a voice.

Mais said about the situation, “They’re going to reap what they sow, because they’re gonna have family and things will happen to them like this.”

Lastly, according to the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, spokesperson Leisa Kudelka the cemetery is supposed to reinter the caskets after they’re secure.

