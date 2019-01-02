George Wallace: Some Of The Greatest Moments Of His Life Were With Tom!

| 01.02.19
George Wallace wishes everyone a happy New Year! Since it is the season of resolutions, he shares his which are all very realistic. In 2019 Wallace says he’s buying all 31 flavors at Baskin Robbins, he’ll stop cussing in church, and he’s not going to lose any weight!

2019 makes 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and Wallace says “some of the greatest moments” of his life were spent with Tom Joyner. From traveling to new cities on Fridays for Sky Shows, to Fantastic Voyage and Family Reunion, to traveling all over the world together, he’s so grateful for his time with Tom.

