History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As Judges In Harris County

What originally took the internet by storm as a sign of #BlackGirlMagic is now a reality. Back in November, Harris County elected all 19 African-American female judges running for positions in the courts. While two of the judges were re-elected to their positions, the other 17 have been sworn in today.

The even better part? All 17 brand new judges in the Harris County courts have over 200 years of experience between them.

Judge Erica Hughes was so excited, she laid out her clothes like it was the first day of school. Fellow judge Angela Graves-Harrington said, “I also wanted to serve as an inspiration for all those people who wondered if they could. Yes you can.”

Hughes added that her first focus is those who are already behind bars, in jail because they’re unable to pay bail or get an attorney.

“Most of the offenses are low-level offenses and we’ve done research. I’ve looked at research that people need to have rehabilitation,” Hughes said.

