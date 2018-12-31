The original Frenchy’s Chicken on Scott Street in Third Ward is closing its doors on January 1. Well, temporarily closing them. They’ll be moving to a temporary location located at 4646 Scott Street and it will open on January 4th.

Back in 2016, Frenchy’s decided to sell the original location, 3919 Scott to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. The church plans to use the land where Frenchy’s currently is to expand its sanctuary and complex to include areas for education as well as recreational ministers.

“Moving was an easy decision because I am honoring my father’s commitment to the founding pastor, Reverend William Lawson, that at any point and time the church expanded we would not get in the way,” Percy “King” Creuzot III, president of Frenchy’s, said.

The original Frenchy’s will be torn down on January 7th with a new modern two-story restaurant located on Alabama and Scott to open in the summer of 2019.

RELATED: Remembering Percy “Frenchy” Creuzot

Original Frenchy’s Chicken Moving To Temporary Location In 2019 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: