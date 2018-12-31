CLOSE
Murder Suspect Allegedly Confessed, Said No One Cared About Victim

(Zarius Williams Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

A Georgia murder suspect allegedly confessed to the crime by texting his girlfriend and saying no one would care about the victim because he was “illegal,” reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Zarius Williams, 21, is accused of sending that text after hitting 32-year-old Marcos Guerra with a baseball bat, killing him, Channel 2 Action News reported. His 22-year-old brother Russell and Russell’s 20-year-old girlfriend Glenda Carter are allegedly his accomplices.

Zarius Williams (from left), Glenda Carter, Russell Williams (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office via AJC)

“He sent (his girlfriend) a picture of the bat and said they had just done a job, and they hit the guy and crushed his skull and broke his knees,” Lawrenceville Det. David Smith said in court. “He thinks he may have killed him, but he didn’t care because he was illegal, and no one was going to care anyway.”

Guerra had come from Mexico three weeks before his death, Channel 2 reported.

Each faces one count of felony murder and two counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection with Guerra’s homicide and another incident in which Simon Fuentes, 48, was beaten with a baseball bat and severely injured two days later. They all allegedly confessed to that incident as well.
