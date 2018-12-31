On Friday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs revealed just how much he misses his ex Cassie Ventura by posting an intimate shot of her on his Instagram Story.
The former singer responded with her own photo in which she celebrates her mom’s birthday and kisses her alleged new boo, Alex Fine, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.
Diddy and Cassie called it quits in October, but the two were spotted together again after the sudden death of Kim Porter, the mother of Combs’ children, in November. Their reunion sparked rumors that the two were looking to rekindle their relationship.
However, Cassie’s latest Instagram post pretty much confirms that ain’t happening… scroll down to seethe images she shared that’s got fans for both stars asking questions.
6 thoughts on “Diddy’s Ex Cassie Boo’ed Up With Celebrity Trainer Alex Fine”
I am so glad she moved on from diddy she was by far too young for diddy. Does diddy even have a job anymore seems like he is hurting for money. Cassie needs to date someone her own age and someone cute and fun.
Good for Cassie Diddy is a no good, unable to commit sorry bastard, all he has is babies Mama’s and those sluts are stupid for having babies with no marriage… Fuck that shit
I wouldn’t call the baby mommas sluts. They too thought Diddy would settle down and be a good husband and father, but he’s not that type…..don’t blame them for having high Hope’s for a rich loser.
Go Cassie, go get yourself a husband and a family girl!!!! Level up with that fine ass Fine!
She didn’t waste much time booing up. Js
I’m sooo glad Cassie is keeping it moving! She wasted waaaaay more than enough time hope the bad boy would marry her. SOOOOO glad she didn’t get pregnant by him. That’s not God’s plan for Cassie…keep it moving Cassie!!!!!!!!!!!!!