Diddy’s Ex Cassie Boo’ed Up With Celebrity Trainer Alex Fine

On Friday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs revealed just how much he misses his ex Cassie Ventura by posting an intimate shot of her on his Instagram Story.

The former singer responded with her own photo in which she celebrates her mom’s birthday and kisses her alleged new boo, Alex Fine, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.

Diddy and Cassie called it quits in October, but the two were spotted together again after the sudden death of Kim Porter, the mother of Combs’ children, in November. Their reunion sparked rumors that the two were looking to rekindle their relationship.

However, Cassie’s latest Instagram post pretty much confirms that ain’t happening… scroll down to seethe images she shared that’s got fans for both stars asking questions.

