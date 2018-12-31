CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGossip

Diddy’s Ex Cassie Boo’ed Up With Celebrity Trainer Alex Fine

Leave a comment

On Friday, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs revealed just how much he misses his ex Cassie Ventura by posting an intimate shot of her on his Instagram Story.

The former singer responded with her own photo in which she celebrates her mom’s birthday and kisses her alleged new boo, Alex Fine, a Los Angeles-based celebrity trainer.

Diddy and Cassie called it quits in October, but the two were spotted together again after the sudden death of Kim Porter, the mother of Combs’ children, in November. Their reunion sparked rumors that the two were looking to rekindle their relationship.

However, Cassie’s latest Instagram post pretty much confirms that ain’t happening… scroll down to seethe images she shared that’s got fans for both stars asking questions.

View this post on Instagram

I love you Mommy

A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on

Diddy and Cassie
0 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alex Fine , Cassie , Diddy , Relationships

6 thoughts on “Diddy’s Ex Cassie Boo’ed Up With Celebrity Trainer Alex Fine

  1. Michelle on said:

    I am so glad she moved on from diddy she was by far too young for diddy. Does diddy even have a job anymore seems like he is hurting for money. Cassie needs to date someone her own age and someone cute and fun.

    Reply
  3. Summer on said:

    Good for Cassie Diddy is a no good, unable to commit sorry bastard, all he has is babies Mama’s and those sluts are stupid for having babies with no marriage… Fuck that shit

    Reply
    • Beverly on said:

      I wouldn’t call the baby mommas sluts. They too thought Diddy would settle down and be a good husband and father, but he’s not that type…..don’t blame them for having high Hope’s for a rich loser.
      Go Cassie, go get yourself a husband and a family girl!!!! Level up with that fine ass Fine!

      Reply
    • Beverly on said:

      I’m sooo glad Cassie is keeping it moving! She wasted waaaaay more than enough time hope the bad boy would marry her. SOOOOO glad she didn’t get pregnant by him. That’s not God’s plan for Cassie…keep it moving Cassie!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close