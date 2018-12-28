Ryan Davis: ‘When You Make People Smile You Live A Great Life’

| 12.28.18
You’ve seen Ryan Davis on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and he’s probably made you laugh!

Davis gained fame from his social media videos and has come a long way from bagging groceries in North Carolina! People went from making fun of him to saying, “I’m so proud of you.”

He’s sold out comedy shows, but says he still “felt like nobody.” But when he found out he was going to the Tom Joyner Morning Show he was like, “I have made it! Momma turn your radio on!”

His jokes are so hilarious and he keeps things organic. But, he runs things past his brother to make sure he won’t offend the LGBT community because, “I do want to host the Oscars one day” he says.

Davis has 262 million minutes of content that he’s put out “for free” just because he loves it! “I love going out in the street and somebody saying ‘hey man my momma loves you'”

You can see him this weekend in Dallas at the Arlington Improv.

Close