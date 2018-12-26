Lebron James Scorched For His ‘Jewish Money’ Instagram Post

Superstar baller LeBron James just found out that even though he’s famous and rich, he’s still gotta be careful about the words coming out of mouth. Or as far as this story is concerned, the the words he typed into his Instagram account.

You see, Bron finds himself “out there” all because of a comment he made about “getting that Jewish money”

Here’s the deal … via TMZ:

Long story short, LeBron says he thought it was a “compliment” to Jews.

James was actually quoting a lyric from the 21 Savage rap song “ASMR” — but there was a backlash online from people who felt someone as famous and powerful as LeBron shouldn’t be pushing old Anti-Semitic stereotypes.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone,” James told ESPN … “That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it.”

“So, I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

Despite LeBron’s intent, there have been hundreds of books and articles written over the years about why the “Jews and Money” stereotype is a dangerous one.

Quite simply, it’s been used a rallying cry to fuel anti-Semitism for hundreds of years.

As far as the NBA is involved, ESPN reports he will not be fined for the posting the lyrics.

It’s 2018 — LeBron should’ve known that probably wasn’t a good idea.

