Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Lebron James Scorched For His ‘Jewish Money’ Instagram Post

Leave a comment

Superstar baller LeBron James just found out that even though he’s famous and rich, he’s still gotta be careful about the words coming out of mouth. Or as far as this story is concerned, the the words he typed into his Instagram account.

You see, Bron finds himself “out there” all because of a comment he made about “getting that Jewish money”

Here’s the deal … via TMZ:

Long story short, LeBron says he thought it was a “compliment” to Jews.

James was actually quoting a lyric from the 21 Savage rap song “ASMR” — but there was a backlash online from people who felt someone as famous and powerful as LeBron shouldn’t be pushing old Anti-Semitic stereotypes.

“Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone,” James told ESPN … “That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music, and that was the byproduct of it.”

“So, I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

Despite LeBron’s intent, there have been hundreds of books and articles written over the years about why the “Jews and Money” stereotype is a dangerous one.

Quite simply, it’s been used a rallying cry to fuel anti-Semitism for hundreds of years.

As far as the NBA is involved, ESPN reports he will not be fined for the posting the lyrics.

It’s 2018 — LeBron should’ve known that probably wasn’t a good idea.

Pics Of LeBron James & Wife Savannah Being Crazy In Love (PHOTOS)
2 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Instagram , jewish , lebron james , Racial Insensitivity

5 thoughts on “Lebron James Scorched For His ‘Jewish Money’ Instagram Post

      • African American Woman on said:

        Typical narcissistic thinking. It amazes me how so many of us scream racism over EVERY LITTLE THING and expect everyone else to jump on the bandwagon and support us and call them racist if they don’t. Yet, these same folks have the unmitigated gall to tell others what they should and shouldn’t find offensive. Yep, I’m as black as they come but I live by treat others the way I would like to be treated. You can’t expect the unwavering support of others and have no empathy for others. That, my friend is known as sociopathy.

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close