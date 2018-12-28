An image floating around on social media Thursday night appears to be the official lineup for this year’s RodeoHouston entertainment.

Someone leaked the 2019 Houston Rodeo lineup on Facebook and I think it’s legit CARDIIIIIIIII! @iamcardib 👀 pic.twitter.com/pZxGhBZy1I — 𝖆𝖇𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖎 ♛ (@Jayy_Killsz23) December 28, 2018

RodeoHouston won’t confirm or deny the leak but they did send out a sly response on Twitter early Friday morning. “Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see!”

Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. 👀 But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see! #RODEOHOUSTON — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) December 28, 2018

If there is any truth to it, it makes a major look for Cardi B arguably performing in front of her biggest audience since Coachella earlier this year. Plus fans get to see Rodeo newcomers such as Camila Cabello, Panic! At the Disco, Kings of Leon, Santana, king of bachata Prince Royce and EDM star Zedd.

Guess we’ll find out if there’s any truth to the leaked lineup next Thursday.

RELATED: RodeoHouston Announces 2019 Entertainment Genre Lineup

RELATED: Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light?

RELATED: Cardi B Gets To The Bag For The NSFW “Money” Video [WATCH]

Rumor Alert: Is Cardi B Performing At RodeoHouston? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: