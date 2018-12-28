CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

Rumor Alert: Is Cardi B Performing At RodeoHouston?

Leave a comment
Cardi B

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / FayesVision/WENN.com

An image floating around on social media Thursday night appears to be the official lineup for this year’s RodeoHouston entertainment.

RodeoHouston won’t confirm or deny the leak but they did send out a sly response on Twitter early Friday morning. “Hmmmm, that’s a mighty impressive lineup. But is it the real lineup? We’ll have to wait until the Jan. 3 reveal to see!”

If there is any truth to it, it makes a major look for Cardi B arguably performing in front of her biggest audience since Coachella earlier this year. Plus fans get to see Rodeo newcomers such as Camila CabelloPanic! At the Disco, Kings of Leon, Santana, king of bachata Prince Royce and EDM star Zedd.

Guess we’ll find out if there’s any truth to the leaked lineup next Thursday.

RELATED: RodeoHouston Announces 2019 Entertainment Genre Lineup

RELATED: Cardi B Allegedly Turned Down Super Bowl Performance Because The Bag Was Light?

RELATED: Cardi B Gets To The Bag For The NSFW “Money” Video [WATCH]

Rumor Alert: Is Cardi B Performing At RodeoHouston? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close