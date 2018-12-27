The Grammys are just around the corner and with the passing of Aretha Franklin, they’ve already lined up a tribute. This one, however, is a standalone special set to tape on January 13: “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration for the Queen of Soul.”

Tyler Perry is set to host and performers include: Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and SZA.

“Aretha Franklin’s reign as the Queen of Soul is incomparable and undisputed. For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work—which ranged from children’s and artists’ issues to civil rights activism—served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said. “These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy.”

Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the special, added:

“We’re approaching this show with extremely mixed feelings of sadness and joy, two qualities that over my 37 years of working with Aretha were often present. Our hope is that we will be able to share her remarkable musical and cultural accomplishments through her own words and music as well as through the performances of an amazing group of musical artists who will gather to celebrate her rich musical heritage.”

Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration for the Queen of Soul is set to place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Source: The Gospel Guru

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar & More To Perform At Grammy Tribute To Aretha was originally published on getuperica.com