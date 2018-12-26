President Donald Trump says he’ll do “whatever it takes” to get funding for border security, signaling no end in sight to the partial government shutdown.
Trump declined to tell reporters Wednesday what amount of wall funding he would accept to end the shutdown. Instead he cast blame on Democrats and said “the American public is demanding a wall.”
Trump spoke to reporters who traveled with him to Iraq.
Trump has requested $5 billion for the wall, an amount Democrats have rejected. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has said the wall funding will “never pass the Senate” and urged Trump to abandon the request so the government can be funded.
The shutdown started Saturday after funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. Roughly 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid, while another 380,000 were furloughed.
Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started.
Wednesday brings the first full business day after several government departments and agencies closed up over the weekend due to a budgetary stalemate between President Donald Trump and Congress.
And there is no end in sight.
So far, the public and federal workers have largely been spared inconvenience and hardship because government is closed on weekends and federal employees were excused from work on Christmas Eve and Christmas, a federal holiday. The shutdown began at midnight last Friday.
Trump said Tuesday that the closed parts of the government will remain that way until Democrats agree to wall off the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements. But Democrats see the border wall as wasteful and ineffective.
4 thoughts on “Trump Says No Wall, No End To Government Shutdown”
How about the lie he told that the federal workers told him he should keep the govt shut down. This fool hasn’t talked to anyone but those demons inside that fat head of his. I see he finally took his cowardly ass to see the troops in he war zone. He’s nothing but a big fat coward!!!!
So now America is paying for his wall since he couldn’t bully Mexico into paying for it. In the storm of 17 criminal investigations he has time to worry about a wall and is willing to put hard working people out of work to get it done. He’s doing this at the urge of his presidential counsel “Fox News”, he listens to these idiots and takes advice accordingly. But I guess he needs a distraction.
This fat orange puppet should make Mexico pay for it. That was his promise. Deliver. I think the only wall this fat fraud will get is the one in the Leavenworth prison yard. This is on #45. He continues to lie to the American people.