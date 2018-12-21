Michelle Obama Stuns In $4,000 Sequin Balenciaga Thigh-High Boots

Michelle Obama spoke about her style choices as first lady during a sold-out sit-down with “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker as part of her “Becoming” book tour Wednesday night.

But it wasn’t what she said that’s got folks blowing up social media, it’s the $4,000 sequin Balenciaga thigh-high boots she slayed in to close out the tour at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn.

“All other boots are cancelled,” Cosmopolitan magazine declared.

“Naturally, Michelle dressed up for the occasion, and when I say ‘dressed up’ I mean she rendered all other lewks irrelevant thanks to a pair of sparkly gold thigh-high boots worth almost $4,000,” wrote Mehera Bonner.

“RIP my shoe collection because all other boots are dead to me.”

Mrs. Obama paired the jaw-dropping over-the-knee boots with a striking yellow Balenciago dress. One Twitter user wrote: “Michelle Obama got my social media feeds ablaze with those fire ass thigh high boots. She inspires women on so many levels and I’m here for this kind.”

Another said: “When I die, please project these blessed images of Michelle Obama’s boots on my tombstone”

Michelle explained to SJP that, as first lady, she knew the clothes she wore would be discussed.

“I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case. So we decided why don’t we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn’t get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown.”

Michelle said Wu was surprised to receive such an honor, while other big-name designers felt entitled to the job.

“You learn that there are people in this scene who feel entitled to these things because they’ve done it for a while, and I hated that feeling. There are whole lot of people out here who are trying to make it, there are young women and immigrants and black folk.”

Obama continued: “I didn’t want to wear the clothes of someone who didn’t have a good spirit, and you could hear these things, you could hear how they treated my staff or how they treated their works, so everyone I wore as far as I knew had a good spirit as well.”

