Chris Robinson To Direct Movie Based On Lebron James’ Book ‘Shooting Stars’

LeBron James is set to produce a movie about himself with his partner Maverick Carter for their SpringHill Entertainment, based on the book, “Shooting Stars” which is about Bron’s youth basketball team.

According to Deadline, the movie will be helmed by music video director Chris Robinson, also known for his work on “STAR.”

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the script based on “Shooting Stars,” the book James wrote with “Friday Night Lights” author Buzz Bissinger.

LeBron is also working on several Hollywood projects including reboots of “Friday the 13th” and “House Party,” and he’s set to start filming “Space Jam 2” following the 2018-19 NBA season.

Meanwhile, Magic Johnson reiterated Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to lighten James’ load compared to how he was utilized with the Cleveland Cavaliers — via ESPN.

“We are trying to make sure that we watch his minutes but also that we don’t run everything through him because now it is Cleveland all over again and we don’t want that,” Johnson said in an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “We want to get up and down.”

