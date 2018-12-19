CLOSE
TV & Film
HomeTV & Film

Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged Online

Leave a comment
Fashion Week Paris - Lanvin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

via Bossip:

When it was announced that Will Smith would play the Genie in the live action “Aladdin” movie, it was largely assumed that he was just doing the voice for a CGI genie. Well…that didn’t quite happen.

Entertainment Weekly revealed Will’s look and, boy, it is quiiiiite something. The internet saw that struggle pony tail and his bald a$$ head and decided to drag the hell out of Big Willie.

Will did reveal that he will be CGI most of the movie but this is his human disguise. Man, they should have just stuck to the CGI, huh?

For now, enjoy the jokes at Willie’s expense.

Will Smith’s Live Action Genie Look Is Getting Dragged Online was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Aladdin , Will Smith

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close