Lil Jon Teams With The Kool-Aid Man For Hip-Hop Version Of ‘All I Really Want For Christmas’

Lil Jon has teamed with the Kool-Aid Man for a holiday hip-hop version of “All I Really Want for Christmas”… and fans of all things nostalgic are totally here for it!

Created by agency mcgarrybowen Chicago and directed by Brad Bischoff, the video collaboration features the rapper dancing with the Kool-Aid Man, opening presents and baking cookies together. There’s also a Djing Santa.

As noted by The New York Post, Lil Jon even dumps eggnog into the sink and replaces it with the classic red beverage.

“Kool-Aid man you ready for Christmas?/Oh, yeah!/All I really want, really want for Christmas/All I really want, really want for Christmas/All I really want, really want for Christmas/Is everything on my list, baby, yeah!” Lil Jon raps.

The hip-hop star told Rolling Stone “I’ve been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever. I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though … I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished.”

The Kool-Aid Man also tweeted on his official account: “Ohhhhhh YEAH! @LilJon #OnMyGrownUpChristmasList #AllIReallyWantForChristmas #IsEverythingOnMyListBaby”

One online user wrote: “Lil Jon and the Koolaid man really saved Christmas” Another user tweeted: “Honestly. Christmas really came early.”

Someone else tweeted, “@LilJon you are a gift.”

Meanwhile, the Kool-Aid parent company Kraft Heinz says the goal of the song was to “give fans young and old the holiday party anthem they never knew they needed.”

“It’s not every day people hear a song from two icons like Kool-Aid Man and Lil Jon,” says Rachel Drof, Kraft Heinz’s marketing director of beverages. “We love finding unexpected moments to bring fun in to peoples’ lives.”

Watch the music video for “All I Really Want for Christmas” via the clip above.

