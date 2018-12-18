Mainstream Hits that Could Be Mistaken for Gospel Songs

Queen Naija has gotten herself into troubled waters over her latest single “Karma.” Listeners swear it sounds like Pastor John P. Kee’s 2012 song “Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story).”
Now, we’re hearing her “War Cry.” In an Instagram post, Queen announced the release of her first Gospel song, telling her followers she was nervous about putting the single out.
here it is, my first gospel single. I honestly was so nervous about putting this out, not because I’m ashamed of God, but because I know the judgement will come. I know I don’t fully represent a full blown Christian Right now, I’ve been through a divorce, now pregnant with child unmarried, my single Medicine talks about getting revenge, and I never wanted to send a double message. But God is still working on me, he knows my weaknesses and struggles I need help with, and I just want y’all to still look beyond my faults and see and hear the message. We are in the last days. And God is showing us the signs, though we may not feel ready yet, I ask God to continue to work on us all. Go stream #WARCRY
The verdict is still out on whether or not Queen Naija is going gospel to distract us from the John P. Kee/Karma controversy. In the meantime, there are plenty of artists who’ve released music before Queen’s time that has teetered on the borderline between secular and gospel lyrically or melodically. Check out our list below and add these songs to your playlist.
1. Glorious – Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey
2. Freedom – Beyonce
3. Again – Faith Evans
4. Nobody- DJ Khaled Ft. Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj
5. Coconut Oil – Lizzo
6. Pray – Sam Smith
7. Praying – Kesha
15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs
