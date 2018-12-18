Mainstream Hits that Could Be Mistaken for Gospel Songs

Queen Naija has gotten herself into troubled waters over her latest single “Karma.” Listeners swear it sounds like Pastor John P. Kee’s 2012 song “Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story).”

Now, we’re hearing her “War Cry.” In an Instagram post, Queen announced the release of her first Gospel song, telling her followers she was nervous about putting the single out.

The verdict is still out on whether or not Queen Naija is going gospel to distract us from the John P. Kee/Karma controversy. In the meantime, there are plenty of artists who’ve released music before Queen’s time that has teetered on the borderline between secular and gospel lyrically or melodically. Check out our list below and add these songs to your playlist.

1. Glorious – Macklemore ft. Skylar Grey

2. Freedom – Beyonce

3. Again – Faith Evans

4. Nobody- DJ Khaled Ft. Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj

5. Coconut Oil – Lizzo

6. Pray – Sam Smith

7. Praying – Kesha

