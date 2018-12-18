Country Singer Thomas Rhett Praised For His ‘Cultural Practices’ With Adopted Daughter Willa Gray

Country singer Thomas Rhett, 28, shared an adorable photo of himself with his 3-year-old, Willa Gray, whom he and his wife Lauren Akins adopted from Uganda in May 2017.

“Just a little night cap,” he wrote earlier this month alongside the shot of them cuddled together while wearing matching polka-dot bonnets.

Black folks across social media seem to be quite impressed that the Rhetts are hip to Black hair care, as many Black women live for a bonnet to help maintain a manageable mane.

One Instagram user wrote that not all “families with adopted kids” take “the time to incorporate the child’s culture or cultural practices into their lives.”

“I’m glad that you guys have taken the time to incorporate black hair care into her life! I also hope you guys raise her with knowledge of her Ugandan heritage because our culture is beautiful.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Thomas responded with the praise-hands emoji.

“I hope God has given me all the right tools to raise Willa Gray to know that no matter where she comes from, she is our child, and that we want her to express her diversity,” Rhett told PEOPLE earlier this year. “She’s from Tennessee and she’s from Uganda and I want her to be proud of that.”

“You have no idea how important and beautiful this is,” wrote one social-media user in response to the daddy/daughter bonnet photo.

Another IG user said: “I remember how embarrassed I used to be at sleepovers when I had to wear my bonnet around friends that didn’t understand. Thank you for supporting the differences of your daughter.”

