Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband Scores Legal Victory In Defamation Lawsuit Against Actress

Tiffany Haddish’s ex-husband is coming for her along with her co-author, Tucker Max, and publisher Simon & Schuster, for claims she made in her memoir “The Last Black Unicorn” that her ex was abusive towards her.

William Stuart has filed a defamation lawsuit against the comedian, Max, and the publisher for allegedly printing lies about him.

According to theJasmineBRAND, Stewart won the first round of hearings, as the court ruled against Haddish and her co-defendants who tried to block his case by stating he failed to properly inform them of the defaming issue before filing his complaint. The judge says Stuart can pursue punitive damages against the defendants.

Stewart’s legal team issued a statement, blaming Haddish’s publisher and co-author for stirring up this legal drama.

“I know that everyone is focused on defendant Haddish, but she didn’t do this alone. The publisher, Simon & Schuster has a questionable history – they, among other things, enabled Milos Yiannopoulos after he was banned from twitter for racist hate speech against comedian Leslie Jones. Simon & Schuster’s parent company is CBS who continues to settle lawsuits for a pattern of bad behavior by executives.

“Haddish’s ghost writer is Tucker Max and his entire writing career was built on disgusting attempts to exploit, belittle and objectify women without regard. This is not just about Haddish. The defendants have disregarded principle, decency, or accuracy when there is an opportunity to profit. William Stewart is just their latest victim. And they never expected him to have the courage to take on such powerful interests.”

William Stewart is seeking more than $1 million for damages.