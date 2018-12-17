CLOSE
Cameron Sterling, 18-Year-Old Son Of Alton Sterling, Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old

(The Advocate)

Cameron Sterling, the son of Alton Sterling, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy he was supposed to be babysitting.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Advocate, when confronted by the boy’s mother, Sterling reportedly didn’t deny an incident occurred while he was watching after the child; he allegedly claimed he’d had some type of episode.

Sterling is accused of taking the child into a bedroom, locking the door, and raping the boy, according to The Advocate.

Sterling was booked on a count of first-degree rape.

His father, Alton Sterling was shot dead in an encounter with two white Baton Rouge police officers in 2016, after complaint that the 37-year-old black man brandished a firearm outside a convenience store on North Foster Drive. Part of the interaction, including the fatal shooting, was caught on video and shared on social media, triggering weeks of protests in the capital city and nationwide.

Close