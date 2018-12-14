Russ Parr Show Trending
HomeRuss Parr Show Trending

Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81

Leave a comment

 

The 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Singer, Nancy Wilson died in her home Thursday after suffering from a long illness. According to CNN, the singer from Chillcothe, Ohio was very focused on R&B in the beginning of her career, but then touched on jazz ballads.

Moreover in 1961 she gave fans her hit single, “Guess Who I Saw Today” that made everyone fall in love with her. Her biggest hit “”(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” earned her two Grammy Awards for best R&B recording and rose to the #11 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Nevertheless in the 1990’s she became the host of National Public Radio’s, “Jazz Profiles,” which was a series that featured jazz legends as well as their music legacy.

Her career lasted for over six decades and she retired from live performances in 2011. According to reports she wanted to spend time with her family after retiring.

John Legend wrote on social media, “So sad to hear about the passing of the great Nancy Wilson. She was a magical performer. I’m so glad I was able to spend time with her and hear her beautiful voice in person.”

Lastly, Wilson won’t have a funeral service, but her family will hold a special celebration of her life in her birth month of February.

 

Nancy Wilson Dies At The Age Of 81 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close