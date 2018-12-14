Jazz Legend, Nancy Wilson Has Passed At The Age of 81

Three time Grammy-winning Jazz artist, Nancy Wilson has passed at the age of 81. Wilson’s manager announced that she passed peacefully in her home after battling a long time illness.

The Ohio native appeared on the scene in 1961 with her single “Guess Who I Saw Today.” She went on to release amazing music including her hit song “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am,” in 1964. Outside of music, Wilson also had her own show, “The Nancy Wilson Show” that won her an Emmy Award.

Wilson’s contribution to the entertainment industry inspired many and will be remembered for years to come. Many people took to Twitter to share their love and appreciation for her work.

So sad to hear about the passing of the great Nancy Wilson. She was a magical performer. I'm so glad I was able to spend time with her and hear her beautiful voice in person. — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 14, 2018

What an amazing woman with the voice of an angel. RIP Nancy Wilson.

Grammy winning jazz singer, dies at 81 https://t.co/VHafa863Vt — Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) December 14, 2018

There will never be another #NancyWilson. Rest in heavenly peace. https://t.co/tzTFuf0Rpe — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) December 14, 2018

Before her passing Wilson requested to not have a funeral service. Instead, according to CNN, her family will hold a celebration in honor of her life.

