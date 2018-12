Donald Trump had a good day and a bad day! Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay Trump $300,000 for defamation and to cover his legal fees. On the same day he was made fun of for going in front of the press and throwing a tantrum! He threatened to shut the government down if he isn’t granted the budget for the wall.

