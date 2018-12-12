Jay Pharoah And All Of His Voices Are Hilarious!

| 12.12.18
Jay Pharoah and all of his voices called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show! He does great impressions and today he brought President Obama, Kanye West, Chadwick Boseman and Stephen A. Smith.

Pharoh’s last show was in Buffalo and Smith popped up to give the Buffalo Bills some advice! They need “every religion” to help them get it together he said.

President Obama made an appearance to talk about the foolishness that has been happening in the White House since he left. “Donald Trump doesn’t have trigger fingers, he’s got Twitter fingers,” he said.

You can catch Pharoah and all of his voices this weekend at Caroline’s on Broadway.

