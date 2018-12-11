Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Before the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo announces its 2019 concert lineup, they’ve laid out the calendar for the 2019 Rodeo Houston entertainment genres.

Over the course of the 21 day rodeo, fans can expect nights of hip-hop, EDM, rock, Spanish pop, classic rock and country with the hip-hop and EDM nights following one another on Friday March 1st and Friday, March 8.

Last year, Rodeo Houston had Leon Bridges perform for Black Heritage night which is usually the first Friday on the Rodeo calendar. Previous performers have included Jason Derulo, John Legend (on three separate occasions), Usher, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige (on three separate occasions), Janet Jackson, Gladys Knight, Solange and more.

The 2019 rodeo concert series begins on Monday, February 25 and concludes on Sunday, March 17.

Monday, Feb. 25 – Country

Tuesday, Feb. 26 – Spanish pop

Wednesday, Feb. 27 – Country

Thursday, Feb. 28 – Country

Friday, March 1 – Hip Hop

Saturday, March 2 – Country

Sunday, March 3 – Pop rock

Monday, March 4 – Country

Tuesday, March 5 – Pop

Wednesday, March 6 – Country

Thursday, March 7 – Country

Friday, March 8 – EDM

Saturday, March 9 – Country

Sunday, March 10 – Norteno

Monday, March 11 – Country

Tuesday, March 12 – Rock

Wednesday, March 13 – Classic rock

Thursday, March 14 – Country

Friday, March 15 – Country

Saturday, March 16 – Country

The full entertainer lineup will be announced on Thursday, January 3, 2019. Tickets will go on sale the following Thursday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

RodeoHouston Announces 2019 Entertainment Genre Lineup was originally published on theboxhouston.com

