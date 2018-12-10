Man Breaks Woman’s Spine On NYC Subway Because He Thought She Was Gay

Law officials in New York are looking for a man who broke a woman’s spine because he thought she was a lesbian.

The violent assault took place November 30 on the New York City subway when the unidentified man punched a woman, knocked her down and broke her spine when he saw another female passenger kissing her on the check.

Police have released video of the irate male confronting the 20-year-old woman on an E train in Queens in hopes of finding him to press charges, the Daily Mail reports.

Per The Daily Mail:

According to police, the unidentified man became furious after seeing another female passenger kiss the victim on the cheek. The attack began with the suspect calling the woman a dyke. When the woman proceeded to try and walk away from the altercation, the man followed behind and punched her in the back of the head! He then threw her on the ground which caused her to hit her head against the train floor.

When the train came to a stop, he fled the scene. Police are asking the public to help locate this violent criminal and abuser of women.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with a fractured spine, the report states.

The Black male in the video is described as 5-foot-11, weighing 220 pounds, and said to be in between 50 and 60-years-old.

