Scottie Pippen Sues Comedian For Allegedly Trashing His House

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

Former NBA player Scottie Pippen claims that the comedian he rented his $10 million Florida mansions to trashed it and now he’s suing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the NBA legend claims comedian Lindsay Glazer and her husband, Jacob Woloshin caused thousands of dollars in damages to his home.

Pippen reportedly claims the couple signed a lease that required them to pay $30,000 a month. He also says the couple was required to obtain a $1 million renter’s insurance policy.

According to Pippen, when Glaser moved out, she left behind over $100,000 in damages. Among the damage Pippen claims Glazer caused includes:

  • Allowing her “domestic animals” to urinate in the house
  • Damaging the front gate
  • Damaging the entertainment system
  • Destroying countless cabinets and drawers
  • Failing to pay the rent and utilities in a timely manner
  • Failing to obtain renter’s insurance
  • Stealing household items, including a Cuisinart knife set
  • Causing the home to be infected with insects

Pippen is suing for damages and legal fees.

Glazer put out a press release defending herself and making fun of Pippen. She also claims to be starting a GoFundMe to pay for the knives Pippen says that she stole.

According to Glazer the lawsuit contains a “plethora of factual inaccuracies” and says she has yet to be served with legal papers.

