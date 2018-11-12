Spike Lee has directed some of out favorite movies like Malcolm X, Do The Right Thing and many more. The filmmaker is now gearing up to direct a movie about Frederick Douglass.

The film is an adaptation from the play Frederick Douglass Now written by and starring Roger Guenveur Smith (Queen Sugar).

Douglass was a Maryland native and a former slave as well as an anti-slavery advocate that went on to be a speaker and newspaper publisher.

There is no word yet on when the movie will come out.

Spike Lee To Direct Movie About Frederick Douglass was originally published on getuperica.com