Spike Lee To Direct Movie About Frederick Douglass

Spike Lee has directed some of out favorite movies like Malcolm X, Do The Right Thing and many more. The filmmaker is now gearing up to direct a movie about Frederick Douglass.

The film is an adaptation from the play Frederick Douglass Now written by and starring Roger Guenveur Smith (Queen Sugar).

Douglass was a Maryland native and a former slave as well as an anti-slavery advocate that went on to be a speaker and newspaper publisher.

There is no word yet on when the movie will come out.

Spike Lee To Direct Movie About Frederick Douglass was originally published on getuperica.com

Black Directors , black heroes , Frederick Douglass , Spike Lee

