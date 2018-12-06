CLOSE
Atlanta’s HIV Epidemic Is As Bad As Third World African Countries

There are approximately more than 35,402 people living with HIV in Atlanta, Georgia.

African American couple having problems in their relationship at home.

Source: skynesher / Getty

According to a news report by WSB-TV, Atlanta’s HIV problem is now being called an epidemic. The cities rampant HIV issue has some scientists comparing Atlanta to Third World African countries and says some residents should be taking daily meds to help prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

“Downtown Atlanta is as bad as Zimbabwe,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, co-director of Emory University’s Center for AIDS Research. Del Rio also stated the disease has shifted from one that affected many gay men and drug users, to something that affects everyone, but African-Americans with limited health care in particular.

According to the CDC, if you live in southeast part of the country, you are more likely to be  diagnosed with HIV than any other part of the United States

In Georgia, risk of diagnosis is 1 in every 51 people.

