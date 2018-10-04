First Photo Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl Revealed [ Photos Inside]

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10 and have kept her face hidden. But, the Paparazzi managed to snap the first public photos of baby Kulture from afar. Click here to see the photos.

Finally we got a glimpse of her beauty. But it could be called kind of creepy, right?

Cardi reportedly caught a flight out of New York City to spend some time with her baby, after turning herself in to the NYPD over her the nightclub altercation she was involved in over the summer.

TMZ reports that photographers managed to figure out that both Cardi and Kulture were in Miami, where they were spotted on the balcony of a high-rise building. Cardi is joined by her mother, who was holding baby Kulture in her bright-colored tutu.

Well, the photos have gone viral, and certain angles of the mini photo shoot managed to give fans a clearer look at Kulture’s features.