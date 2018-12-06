CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

3 Shot After Alleged Dine-And-Dash Incident

Leave a comment
Police officer arresting a young man at night

Susan Chiang

An altercation involving employees at a Georgia Chinese restaurant and a diner who allegedly skipped the bill ended in a triple shooting Wednesday night, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Two employees of the Chinese restaurant followed a diner who “left without paying for food,” DeKalb police spokesman Sgt. J.D. Spencer told AJC.com.

“During the fight, one of the employees left and retrieved a firearm and subsequently all three individuals suffered gunshot wounds,” Spencer said in a statement.  “All three were transported to a local hospital, one individual in critical condition.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

dine and dash , Georgia , Gun Violence

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close