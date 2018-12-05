‘Target Teresa’ Caught On Camera Harassing Black Shoppers [Video]

On today’s episode of white folks don’t know how to mind their business, a white woman in a Tennessee Target store was caught on camera harassing a group of Black women. The woman, who the internet has called “Target Teresa” was recorded telling the Black shoppers that they “don’t belong here” and accusing them of inappropriately talking about sex in public.

Another white woman decided not to mind her own damn business. She intruded on the convo of 3 black women, tried to tell them what they did and didn’t say. Then she insulted and gaslit them, and played victim. As per usual. I hope they catch her in the streets #RacistBeckery pic.twitter.com/98tM6amjq8 — Black Folks Saving America Again #Midterms2018 (@HollaBlackGirl) December 1, 2018

“You were talking about sex in public. Are you having sex in public because that’s what you screamed out loud,” the woman says in since-deleted footage posted to Facebook on Friday.

The women whom “Target Teresa” was harassing tried to explain that they made a reference about jazz legend Eartha Kitt’s character in the 1992 comedy “Boomerang,” and even turn their backs to her to try and disengage.

But she wasn’t having it. “I didn’t realize talking about sex in public was normal. I know you’re trained on lying. You’re perfect for the court system because you’re all trained liars,” she continued.

During the altercation caught on tape, “Target Teresa” also says that she knows the women were “abusive.”

One of the women in the group, who didn’t want to be identified, told Yahoo Lifestyle she was “confused” by the whole incident.

“My cousin and I were visiting my best friend from out of state and we stopped by Target to buy a phone charger,” she said. “I told my friend to try on a hat that looked like something Eartha Kitt’s character would wear in the film and she said no because her character had sex with a younger man.”

Then “Target Teresa” popped her head over the accessories display.

“She told us, ‘You shouldn’t be talking about sex,’” the woman told the outlet. “We were confused, then, she came around the corner with her shopping cart and started ranting, ‘You don’t belong here’ and calling our conversation inappropriate.”

The footage on Facebook has been deleted but it’s been reposted and shared on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube as the latest in a long series of videos posted to social media showing white women like “BBQ Becky,” “Permit Patty,” “Cornerstore Caroline” not minding their own business and confronting Black people for no reason.

