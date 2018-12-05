Roland Martin: ‘We Need More Black Owned Businesses With Scale’

Why is it that Black owned businesses don’t merge?

Glenn Beck’s The Blaze and Mark Levin’s CRTV merged on Monday to create a new conservative TV network and it got Roland Martin‘s mind working. The last time he can recall Black media companies merged to create a mega company was in the 90’s.

Martin wants to know why Black media, and companies in general operate as a bunch of smaller entities instead of combining to make larger stronger companies. Putting our resources together is key to the survival of Black media and businesses he says.

By the year 2043 the United States will be a “majority minority country,” and his biggest feat is that “African American’s will be asking others to tell our story.”

To ensure that doesn’t happen we need not “Black targeted media” but “Black Owned media.” Most importantly we don’t need more Black owned businesses, “we need more Black owned businesses with scale.”

