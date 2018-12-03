Roland Martin: We Need More Black Staffers In The House

Democrats have taken over the house and will be sworn in on Jan. 3. But, if we look at who holds top staff positions like, chief of staff, legislative director, and communications director there aren’t many people of color.

Roland Martin talks to Spencer Overton of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. Overton says that those positions are important because, “they make big decisions.”

It’s important that they represent the people, but the United States population is 12% Black, and only 7% of the top house staff positions are held by Black people.

Republicans have more top staff of color than Democrats says Overton. The Joint has worked to get more people of color in top positions and it has worked in Alabama. They went from no Black top staffers to six.

Nancy Pelosi is the person to contact and say that you want to see more Black staffers.

