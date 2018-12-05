CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Ex-Michigan State Player Sentenced In Sexual Assault Case

Leave a comment

(Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson will spend up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student in her off-campus apartment.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the 21-year-old Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of three years and seven months behind bars. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also has to register as a sex offender.

Robertson pleaded guilty last month to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration in the 2017 attack. The defensive end was kicked off the team after the victim came forward.

Robertson pleaded guilty to lesser charges after the judge ruled in May that if the case went to trial, prosecutors could admit into evidence that two other women had accused Robertson of raping them in 2013 and 2014.

Famous Folks from Michigan
24 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Auston Robertson , Michigan State Football , Rape

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close