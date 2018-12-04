Woman Stabbed To Death After She Stopped To Give Someone Money

A woman was stabbed to death after stopping to help what she thought was a needy mother and baby, CNN reports.

Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was riding in a car with relatives Saturday when they saw a woman carrying what appeared to be a baby and a sign that read, “Please Help me feed my Baby.”

Smith, rolled down her window to hand the woman money and when she did a man reportedly approached the vehicle. Baltimore Police said in a statement he thanked the family for the money, and then tried to grab Smith’s wallet. “A struggle ensued,” police said, and the man stabbed Smith in the torso before running away with the woman who had the sign.

Baltimore City District 12 Councilman Robert Stokes who lives in the area where the crime occurred told CNN, “It makes you wonder now if you want to roll your window down and help. It makes it hard and makes it more dangerous for people who really want to help people. It’s a sad day and my condolences go out to the family.” “With the holidays coming up, people want to help in some kind of way and it makes it very difficult to help,” he added.

Police are searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a goatee, and the woman with the sign who was asking for money. It’s not clear if the pair actually have a baby.