CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Mother Arrested After 4-Year-Old Child Shoots Herself In Stomach

Leave a comment

(Orleans Parish Sharif’s Office Via The Advocate)

A 4-year-old girl found a loaded gun in her home in New Orleans and accidentally shot herself in the stomach. Her mother, Keviyon Kelley, 27, was arrested and faces one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, reports The Advocate.

Kelley reportedly told police that she had fallen asleep but was awakened by the sound of a gunshot. After realizing her daughter had shot herself in the stomach, Kelley called her mother and then 911 the Advocate reports.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WWL-TV spoke with a neighbor who recalled breaking into tears upon seeing the wounded girl being carried out of her home.

Another neighbor told the station she understood having a gun in one’s home for self-defense but believed it is crucial to safely stow it.

“When you know you have young children in the house, you have to keep these things secure,” the woman told the station. “It’s very important.”

Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
29 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

accidental shooting , child , Child Shot , gun , Louisiana

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close