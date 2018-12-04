Mother Arrested After 4-Year-Old Child Shoots Herself In Stomach

A 4-year-old girl found a loaded gun in her home in New Orleans and accidentally shot herself in the stomach. Her mother, Keviyon Kelley, 27, was arrested and faces one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, reports The Advocate.

Kelley reportedly told police that she had fallen asleep but was awakened by the sound of a gunshot. After realizing her daughter had shot herself in the stomach, Kelley called her mother and then 911 the Advocate reports.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WWL-TV spoke with a neighbor who recalled breaking into tears upon seeing the wounded girl being carried out of her home.

Another neighbor told the station she understood having a gun in one’s home for self-defense but believed it is crucial to safely stow it.

“When you know you have young children in the house, you have to keep these things secure,” the woman told the station. “It’s very important.”

