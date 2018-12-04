DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Crazy Reasons To Consider Divorce

Have you been contemplating divorce lately? DL has the top ten most insane reasons that people get divorced like, the in laws are annoying, or if your friends suggest it. Some people actually get divorced because they get bored or because they’re ready for an upgrade. Listen to the audio above and if your reason for getting divorced is mentioned above you might need to reconsider.

