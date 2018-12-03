CLOSE
LL Cool J, Gwen Stefani Join In CBS Foster-Adoption Special

(Photo by AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LL Cool J is host of a TV special that has long spotlighted adoption for kids in foster care.

CBS’ “A Home for the Holidays” is marking its 20th year of sharing stories about children who found or need permanent homes.

Gwen Stefani, Train and Lukas Graham will perform on the program airing at 8 p.m. Eastern on December 21. A tree-lighting ceremony with a performance by Andy Grammer is part of the special, CBS said Monday.

“A Home for the Holidays” showcases youngsters who were featured on the show and found “forever families,” and profiles of children hoping for one. There are more than 400,000 U.S. children in foster care.

The special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network.

Famous Folks Who Were Adopted, Orphaned Or Have Adopted
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

adoption , CBS , Gwen Stefani , LL Cool J , The Holidays

