Amber Stevens Says She And Damon Wayans Jr. Have Fun With CBS’s ‘Happy Together’

12.03.18
Amber Stevens and Damon Wayans Jr. star in CBS’s Happy Together where they play a married couple who has a young pop star move in with them. The show is based on true events, Harry Styles of One Direction moved in with the creator of the show for about two years.

Since it is TV Stevens says, they don’t stick to exactly what happened. They just “have fun with it,” and have a really great time on set.

She was actually pregnant while they were filming the first season and they got really creative about how to cover it up. Stevens says the thing they came up with to hide her belly were pretty funny.

Happy Together airs on Monday’s at 7:30 on CBS.

