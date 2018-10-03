Damon Wayans Reveals He Is Quitting ‘Lethal Weapon’

Whoa! Talk about a shocker! This bit of news we’re about to report seemingly came from out of nowhere. Damon Wayans told EUR exclusively that he’s done with the Fox hit show Lethal Weapon. He says he’s out in December after the completion of 13 episodes for the new season.

Speaking of “Lethal Weapon,” even before Wayan’s shocking announcement, season 3 of the action drama was set to look a bit different as a new character is introduced. Replacing Clayne Crawford, Seann William Scott (“American Pie” franchise”) joins the cast as Detective Wesley Cole, a former international CIA operative who finds himself navigating a new partnership with Damon Wayans’ Murtaugh, as he adjusts to life in Los Angeles. And now with Wayans’ decision to leave, the show is in flux all over again.

Here’s how we got the news straight from Wayans’ mouth. On Tuesday (10-02-18), yours tuly, Jill Munroe, was on the “Lethal Weapon” set to speak with actress Keesha Sharp (Trish Murtaugh) who is doing double duty in season 3 as a director as well. While there, Wayans – was not scheduled to be there – showed up gave us an exclusive interview revealing that he will be leaving the show in December.

An emotional and clearly hurting Damon Wayans went on to explain that as a 58-year-old diabetic, working 16-hour days had become too much. He also felt the strain that his current job was putting on his personal life. His mother and daughter recently underwent surgeries that the actor said he missed because he was working.

“It’s hard for me to play this loving, supportive father/husband/ friend on TV, but be the guy in life that is telling everyone, I can’t I have to work.”

Wayans added that shooting the first 13 episodes of the season would give them enough time to find his replacement.

“You have to look yourself in the eye and ask, who are you? It can’t be all about work. I’m from a big family, a loving family. All the family gatherings, I haven’t seen them. I’m too tired or I can’t because it conflicts with work… I have seven grandkids. I’ve been missing recitals and graduations. To me it’s just not worth it. There is a better way to live life.”

Wayans said in 2019 he plans to return to the comedy stage where he will “try to find his smile again.”

