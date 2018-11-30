Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRuss Parr Show Trending

TV One’s Original Movie “Merry Wishmas” With David Mann & Tamela Mann Premieres This Weekend [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Many of us love a Christmas movie and one of our favorite couples is starring in one that premieres this weekend on TV One! David Mann, Tamela Mann, Kim Fields, Towanda Braxton and more will get us into the holiday spirit for “Merry Wishmas.”

The movie is all about Tamela’s character “Kenni,” who’s a successful businesswoman that hasn’t come home for Christmas to be with her family, but finally decides to travel for the holiday. While she’s hoping this visit will be peaceful and fun family issues from the past dim the light on her having a good time.

Moreover, even though some things are bad she gets reacquainted with her old friend, “Jessie,” from school played by her husband, who might lose the center he works for. With all the drama everyone is looking for a Christmas miracle.

The film was written by Cas Sigers-Beedles and executive produced by Roger Bobb, Angi Bones (Bobbcat Films), Terri J. Vaughn and Cas Sigers-Beedles (Nina Holiday Entertainment).

Make sure you watch “Merry Wishmas” this Sunday, December 2nd at 7p/6c on TV One and check out the trailer below!

 

TV One’s Original Movie “Merry Wishmas” With David Mann & Tamela Mann Premieres This Weekend [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close