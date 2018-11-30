TV One’s Original Movie “Merry Wishmas” With David Mann & Tamela Mann Premieres This Weekend [VIDEO]

Many of us love a Christmas movie and one of our favorite couples is starring in one that premieres this weekend on TV One! David Mann, Tamela Mann, Kim Fields, Towanda Braxton and more will get us into the holiday spirit for “Merry Wishmas.”

The movie is all about Tamela’s character “Kenni,” who’s a successful businesswoman that hasn’t come home for Christmas to be with her family, but finally decides to travel for the holiday. While she’s hoping this visit will be peaceful and fun family issues from the past dim the light on her having a good time.

Moreover, even though some things are bad she gets reacquainted with her old friend, “Jessie,” from school played by her husband, who might lose the center he works for. With all the drama everyone is looking for a Christmas miracle.

The film was written by Cas Sigers-Beedles and executive produced by Roger Bobb, Angi Bones (Bobbcat Films), Terri J. Vaughn and Cas Sigers-Beedles (Nina Holiday Entertainment).

Make sure you watch “Merry Wishmas” this Sunday, December 2nd at 7p/6c on TV One and check out the trailer below!

