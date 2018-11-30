Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shows Love To “The Voice” Contestant That Praised God Singing “Break Every Chain” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
The Voice - Season 15

Source: NBC / Getty

It’s rare that on singing competition we hear gospel songs being sung by contestants. On “The Voice,” the other night the audience stood to their feet as contestant Kymberli Joye performed, Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s song “Break Every Chain.”

Kymberli is on Kelly Clarkson’s team and according to The Christian Post, the song was selected by fans who believed a gospel song would be great for her to perform.

Nevertheless Kymberli wanted fans to feel, “chains of fear and anxiety and all those things that will keep you from fulfilling your dreams.”

Kelly said before she went on, “Everyone’s about to be saved and blessed.”

The lyrics of the song are meaningful and bring a movement to your soul.

Moreover, the host of the show, Carson Daly mentioned that he felt “the spirit,” and Jennifer Hudson believed it was an “anointed selection.”

Tasha even shouted her out on social media!

Lastly, for those that don’t know Kymberli is a worship leader, minister and sings in the choir of her parents church where they’re pastors. She’s worked with JJ Hairston for several years and we can’t wait to see what she does not only on the show, but in her gospel music career. Check out her performance below!

 

 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Shows Love To “The Voice” Contestant That Praised God Singing “Break Every Chain” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close