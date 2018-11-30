CLOSE
O’Rourke Gets New Hampshire Invite As 2020 Buzz Grows

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The New Hampshire Young Democrats have invited Rep. Beto O’Rourke to the home of the nation’s first presidential primary amid heightened buzz the Texan could run for the White House after narrowly losing his state’s Senate race.

The invitation arrived Nov. 10. Democrats in Iowa, whose caucuses kick off presidential voting, have extended similar invites.

O’Rourke spokesman Chris Evans said Friday “we’ve received invites to both” states but “no action has been taken on either.”

Some Democratic donors are clamoring for the three-term lawmaker from El Paso to run for president in 2020, following his loss to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz by less than 3 percentage points in fiercely conservative Texas.

O’Rourke hasn’t ruled out a presidential run, saying he’ll decide what’s next after his House term ends Jan. 3.

2020 presidential election , Beto O'Rourke

