Mel B Opens Up About Her Suicide Attempt

(Photo Credit:  PR Photos)

Melanie “Mel B” Brown reveals in her new memoir “Brutally Honest” that she attempted suicide in December 2014 by swallowing 200 aspirin.

The Sun reports that Brown writes in the book that the drama with her ex, Stephen Belafonte, made her feel like quitting life all together.

“I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen. A man who after ten years of marriage now had a library of sex tapes that could — as we both well knew — ruin my career and destroy my family,” she recalled.

It was her second attempt, following one made at age 14.

Brown reveals that she downed 200 pills in an effort to end it all.

“Here I am, 39 years of age, staring in a mirror in the en-suite bathroom of my rented house in Kensington, London, holding an open bottle of aspirin from the stash I’ve stockpiled over the years, putting one pill after another into my mouth,” she writes. “As each pill goes into my mouth, I ask myself: ‘Are you sure?’ And I take another one. Ten, 20, 50, 100. ‘Are you sure?’”

Brown realized she didn’t want to die after ingesting the aspirin and as she was regaining consciousness in a hospital, her “furious” daughter, Phoenix, demanded to know: “Why, Mum? Why? Why?”

“It was the saddest moment of my life,” the Spice Girl shares.

Brown and Belafonte finalized their divorce in December of last year.

“Brutally Honest,” Mel’s book  is available now. 

