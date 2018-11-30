Here’s Why Kenya Moore May Be Banned For Life From ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore’s latest PR stunt might have gotten her banned for life from “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” BET. com reports.

The former BRAVO “housewife” allegedly crashed one of the tapings, which was a party for Cynthia Bailey where she debuted her new Peach Bellini drink with Seagram’s Escape.

A pregnant Moore allegedly confronted NeNe Leakes but a source explained to Radar Online: “That didn’t work because NeNe wants nothing to do with her.”

According to Atlanta Black Star, an insider said, “Kenya did not have a deal with Bravo or the production company to get compensated for being at Bailey’s ‘exotic escape’ party. She had been offered an appearance fee before the season started, for $1,500 each time she filmed, but she turned that down.”

In addition, “the editing won’t be done until the beginning of the new year, and the network might not want Kenya at all.”

Radar Online also reported, “Kenya overplayed her cards… She thought by showing up and creating drama it would get her back on the show. It won’t.”

Earlier this summer several reports claimed that Moore had been fired from RHofA. According to PEOPLE, the former beauty queen would not be returning to the show due to a “messy, lengthy contract negotiation.”

Kenya Moore gave birth to her first child on Sunday, November 4 — a daughter, who she named Brooklyn Doris Daly.

“Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” the 47-year-old told PEOPLE.

