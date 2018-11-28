Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly three weeks ago. Now, Kenya has the internet talking after she posted her post-baby body.
On social media she said, “#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep…The SnapBack is real! LOL. I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love#family.”
Moreover, according to Bossip the reality star is still recovering from her Cesarean section that took nearly three hours.
