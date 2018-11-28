Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly three weeks ago. Now, Kenya has the internet talking after she posted her post-baby body.

On social media she said, “#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep…The SnapBack is real! LOL. I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love#family.”

Ain’t no shame in Kenya Moore’s snapback game! The new mama captioned the photo “#47yearoldsnapback”. We see you! https://t.co/i3MGoEBkUU (📷: Kenya Moore) pic.twitter.com/BUzPrnXpCC — MadameNoire (@MadameNoire) November 27, 2018

Moreover, according to Bossip the reality star is still recovering from her Cesarean section that took nearly three hours.

