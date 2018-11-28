CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO]

Leave a comment
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly three weeks ago. Now, Kenya has the internet talking after she posted her post-baby body.

On social media she said, “#3weekspostpartum #47yearoldsnapback #Csection #teamnosleep…The SnapBack is real! 🙈👀😝😊LOL. I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again.#brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love#family.”

Moreover, according to Bossip the reality star is still recovering from her Cesarean section that took nearly three hours.

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Bumpin Around! Moms Showing Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
5 photos
 

Kenya Moore Shows Off Post-Baby Body [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black Reality TV Stars , celebrity babies , Kenya Moore

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close