CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Suspect In Detroit Senior Complex Slayings Arrested

Leave a comment

(Detroit Police Department via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A registered sex offender charged in the fatal shootings of two people and an attempted rape inside a low-income senior complex in Detroit has been arrested in Virginia.

Detroit police said Monday that James Fleming, 69, surrendered to authorities in Richmond around midnight. No other information about the arrest has been released.

Fleming is accused in the Nov. 13 slayings of an unarmed security guard, 50-year-old Kenneth Hall, and 66-year-old resident Bernice Clark at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex.

Fleming is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. Extradition proceedings are pending, according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

The shootings followed the attempted rape of a 30-year-old female acquaintance who had been using cocaine with Fleming in his apartment in an east side building, Police Chief James Craig said last week.

The woman escaped and pulled a fire alarm, summoning firefighters to the building. Firefighters left after finding no fire.

Police alleged that at some point Fleming left the building to possibly retrieve a gun from a parked vehicle. He tried to re-enter his apartment, but had locked himself out.

“After Mr. Hall opened his door for him, it is alleged that Fleming discharged his weapon at Mr. Hall, striking him,” the prosecutor’s office said Monday in a release. “It is further alleged that the defendant fired his weapon at other people as he exited the building fatally striking Ms. Clark.”

Hall was found outside the building. Clark was found in a first-floor hallway. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. It was Hall’s first day on the job.

As many as 10 shots may have been fired in the building, Craig said.

The woman who escaped Flemings’ room reported the attempted rape to officers investigating the shootings.

Michigan’s Public Sex Offender Registry lists Fleming being convicted in 1988 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit , murder

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close