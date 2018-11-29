CLOSE
Lebron James Ignoring Play Calls From Coach Luke Walton

Uh oh! Folks, to quote/paraphrase the iconic musical, “The Music Man,” we’ve got trouble in River City!” Yes sir, things are on the verge of going left as far the LeBron James and the Lakers are concerned ’cause he’s tired of LOSING!

Does that mean Luke Walton being shown the door? Well, as our headline says, James is already ignoring plays called by Walton and if that’s true, we’re betting his time with the Lakers is definitely limited.

Here’s the story via SB Nation:

Well, it took 20 games, but it would appear LeBron James has run out of patience with the Lakers if what these anonymous scouts think is true.

You probably don’t want to be around when my patiences runs out. I’m serious.

That quote from LeBron James sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase. What might it mean? Was James’ patience wearing thin with the kids? Did Luke Walton not meet his expectations? Well, if what Brian Windhorst of ESPN is reporting is true, we might have the beginnings of our answer to those questions.

James has a certain brand of basketball that he prefers playing. It’s slow, methodical, and features him with the ball as often as possible. It all makes sense given his various talents and how tremendous he is at those things, so as much as Walton might have wanted a free-wheeling, run-and-gun style of play, he can’t control how the guys on the court actually play, as some anonymous scouts pointed out to Windhorst:

The scouts also have noticed that when James is running the point, he rarely looks toward the bench to receive playcalls from coach Luke Walton. Even when he has seen them, the scouts say, he ignores them and runs the play he prefers. Walton has adjusted, and now when James is running the show, Walton will typically just let him call the game. This probably shouldn’t be considered a slight — it’s just James being James.

That qualifier about this not being a slight of Walton aside, what this makes clear is that it’s a helluva lot easier for someone like James to say they’re willing to forego how they’ve played for their whole career before the games start or when things are going well. But it’s when people encounter adversity that they tend to show or revert to their true nature.

