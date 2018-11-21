LeBron James Pays a Visit to His Akron ‘I Promise’ School

AKRON — LeBron James is back in town to play the Cavaliers, but first he’s bringing smiles and cheers to local youth.
James visited his I Promise School in Akron on Wednesday before the Cavaliers-Lakers game. This is the first time he’ll be playing his former team in Cleveland since joining the Lakers.
He spent time with both the kids and IPS staff.
James visited each classroom to check in on the students and also spent time talking to the entire staff.
According to a tweet from IPS, it was “all love & smiles with our big kid from Akron back in school.”
